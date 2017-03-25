           www.visitmalawi.mw

Five die in road accident in Mangochi
Phalombe crowned Volleyball Champions
Resolving ward boundary key to 2019 elections success - MEC
Malawi Immigration Department clears passport backlog
MPs integral in achieving AU Agenda 2063, SDGs
Latest News
Five die in road accident in Mangochi
Mangochi, March 24, 2017: Five people have died while several others sustained serious injuries when the minibus they were travelling in got involved in a road accident at Chantulo Trading Centre in Mangochi. Mangochi Police Ass...
Phalombe crowned Volleyball Champions
Blantyre, March 24, 2017: Phalombe Volleyball Team are champions after defeating Mulomba and Migowi volleyball teams at Mulomba in Phalombe. Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Thursday, Phalombe District Sports Officer...
- Resolving ward boundary key to 2019 elections success - MEC
- Malawi Immigration Department clears passport backlog
- MPs integral in achieving AU Agenda 2063, SDGs
- BCC trying hard to reduce garbage pileup at Blantyre Market
- 9 years IHL for burglary, theft
- China gives Malawi K13 billion for community colleges and agriculture
- Land ownership wrangles delays Nancholi Health Centre Project
- Climate knowledge vital for decision making- MET
- Chiradzulu agrees on ward demarcation
- Donor impressed with CLEAR project in Ntchisi
- MAFECO to open Cooperative University
- Child labour: a ticking time bomb on development
National News
Malawi Immigration Department clears passport backlog
Blantyre, March 24, 2017: The Department of Immigration has cleared its passport backlog dating back to 2015; the Malawi News Agency (MANA) has been i...
MPs integral in achieving AU Agenda 2063, SDGs
Lilongwe, March 24, 2016: Members of Parliament have been reminded of their integral role in making sure that the ongoing national planning process an...
China gives Malawi K13 billion for community colleges and agriculture
Lilongwe, March 24, 2017: The government of People’s Republic of China has provided Malawi with financial assistance worth US$17 Million (Mk13 Billion...
Political News
Resolving ward boundary key to 2019 elections success - MEC
Mulanje, March 24, 2017: Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)has said settling of all ward boundary issues in the country will contribute to the success ...
9 years IHL for burglary, theft
Mangochi, March 24, 2017: Namwera Second Grade Magistrate Court in Mangochi on Friday convicted and sentenced Sanudiya Mereka, 28, to 9 years Imprison...
Chiradzulu agrees on ward demarcation
Chiradzulu, March 23, 2017: People in Chiradzulu South Constituency have agreed to split their constituency into two following its large size. Speak...
Health News
Land ownership wrangles delays Nancholi Health Centre Project
Blantyre, March 23, 2017: An almost complete Government Health Centre Project has stalled in Nancholi Township following wrangles between the Ministry of Health and a land owner. According to investigations by Malawi News Agency (MANA), M...
23 babies die within a month at Mzimba Hospital
Mzimba, March 23, 2017: Statistics at Mzimba District Hospital have shown that 23 babies out of 1,000 live births die within 28 days, which is relatively higher than the figures at national level that stand at 27 deaths out of 1,000 live bi...
Sports News
Phalombe crowned Volleyball Champions
Blantyre, March 24, 2017: Phalombe Volleyball Team are champions after defeating Mulomba and Migowi volleyball teams at Mulomba in Phalombe. Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Thursday, Phalombe District Sports Officer (DSO), Ed...
Only four teams qualify for Club licensing
Blantyre, March 23, 2017: Wanderers, Blue Eagles, Dwangwa United and Moyale Barrack have passed the club licensing test for the 2017 season. To acquire licenses clubs were supposed to hit the 70 per cent mark. Commenting on the matter on ...
Development News
30 year old woman with albinism destitute
Mzuzu, August 25: A 30 year old woman with albinism in Mzuzu is destitute as she cannot find a house to rent in the city’s locations because landlords fear they would be in trouble with authorities as they would be the first suspects should anything bad happen to the woman. The...
CEPEESM, Community Energy Malawi in renewable energy campaign
Lilongwe, March 20, 2017: Cooperative Enterprise Pathways for Economic and Environmental Sustainability in Malawi Project (CEPEESM) in conjunction with Community Energy Malawi have embarked on a campaign aimed at sensitizing the public on the importance of using renewable energy sources. Among others, the campaign targets people under cooperatives and are emphasizing...
Business News
BCC trying hard to reduce garbage pileup at Blantyre Market
Blantyre, March 24, 2017: Blantyre City Council (BCC) says it is trying its best to reduce garbage pileup problem at the Blantyre market despite having a few garbage collection vehicles. This comes following complaints from Blantyre market...
Child labour: a ticking time bomb on development
Lilongwe, March 23, 2017: Urgent interventions on child labour are critical in reversing Malawi’s socio-economic development woes according to Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe. He was reacting to the r...
Entertainment News
COSOMA warns fraudsters
Blantyre, March 20, 2017: TheCopyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) has warned against the reproduction of copyright works without proper licenses saying anyone caught will be persecuted. COSOMA’s warning comes against the sudden proliferati...
Haso’s music video gets Channel O approval
Blantyre, February 23, 2017: Malawian Hip Hop Artist, Haso real name (Jimmy Mankhwazi) has joined the short list of Malawian Hip Hop artists whose music videos feature on Africa’s celebrated digital satellite Channel O. The Artist who is c...
Agriculture News
Donor impressed with CLEAR project in Ntchisi
Ntchisi, March 23, 2017: Elimination of Child Labour in Tobacco (ECLT) Foundation, said is impressed with the activities that Child Labour Elimination for Real Change (CLEAR) project, which aims at reducing child labour through different i...
MAFECO to open Cooperative University
Lilongwe, March 23, 2017:Malawi Federation of Cooperative (MAFECO) is planning to establish a cooperative college that will among others bridge the knowledge gap. The college which will be the first of this kind in the country and the whol...
Features
It’s just water, but a nightmare to access in rural areas
Blantyre, March 21, 2017: It’s just water; a free commodity to be specific since it pours from heaven annually enriching Malawi with a number of water bodies; however, at 40 years, Nancy Petro from Masanduko Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Ngabu in Chikwawa District has never accessed tap water...
Weather
|
Image Gallery
-
Mchesi Primary School pupils exercise their right to education during solidarity march (C) Stanley Makuti
-
Human rights solidarity march starts from HRCC Offices (C) Stanley Makuti
-
People carrying placards during march (C) Stanley Makuti
-
President Peter Mutharika confers with the former Presidet of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda during the wedding ceremony at Umodzi Park in Lilongwe (C) Stanley Makuti
-
President Mutharika and the First Lady present a gift to the newly wedded Couple (C) Stanley Makuti
Education News
15 students arrested for planning to vandalize school property
Mchinji, March 23, 2017: Police in Mchinji district Wednesday arrested 15 students from Chimteka Community Day Secondary School who allegedly planned to vandalize school property. Chimteka CDSS Head teacher, Clement Mponda told Mana that o...
Quote
"An education that does not transform your life or the life of others is a wasted education."
- President Paul Kagame of Rwanda
General News
Five die in road accident in Mangochi
Mangochi, March 24, 2017: Five people have died while several others sustained serious injuries when the minibus they were travelling in got involved ...
Environment News
Climate knowledge vital for decision making- MET
Blantyre, March 23, 2017: Climate information has been described as one of the essential catalysts that can help policy makers as well as affected com...
Religion News
Emotions flow as Fr. Clement Chimwala is laid to rest
Blantyre, January 12: Tears flowed freely on Wednesday at Limbe Cathedral Cemetery in Blantyre Archdiocese as the remains of Rev. Fr. Clement Chimwala...