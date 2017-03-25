           www.visitmalawi.mw

25 March 2017
Five die in road accident in Mangochi

Mangochi, March 24, 2017: Five people have died while several others sustained serious injuries when the minibus they were travelling in got involved in a road accident at Chantulo Trading Centre in Mangochi.  Mangochi Police Assistant Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi Thursday said the accident happened around 3 O’clock in the afternoon when a Nissan Vanette minibus registration number BT 1381 which was coming from Golomoti heading towards Monkey Bay rammed into a stationery lorry. She said out of 16 passengers who were on board, two died on the spot while two other passengers died upon arriving at the Monkey Bay Community Hospital. The other person died while receiving treatment at the hospital. “Upon arrival at the Mpatsa Farm the left tyre burst which made the driver to lose control of the vehicle hence swerved to the extreme side of the road forcing it to overturn thrice due to over speeding,” Daudi said. She identified the two who died on the same spot as Charity Kaunda, 31, from Chembe Village and Olivia Chikondi, 39, from Msumbi Village both from the area of TA Nankumba in Mangochi. “The other two who died upon arrival at the Monkey Bay Community Hospital are Violet Thomas, 39, from Chembe Village in TA Nankumba in Mangochi and a Mrs. Chesi whose particulars we are yet to establish,” Daudi said. Daudi added that the fifth passenger who died while receiving treatment was a one and half year old child Latifa Umali also from Chembe Village in the area of T/A Nankumba in Mangochi. The assistant publicist said other two passengers sustained serious injuries and were still admitted to Monkey Bay receiving treatment. According to Daudi the minibus was driven by Vincent Mwanza, 42, from Msampha Village in the area of TA Mavwere in Mchinji.a


Phalombe crowned Volleyball Champions

Blantyre, March 24, 2017: Phalombe Volleyball Team are champions after defeating  Mulomba and Migowi volleyball teams at Mulomba in Phalombe.  Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Thursday, Phalombe District Sports Officer (DSO), Edward Malumero said he was pleased with the teams’ performances and commended Phalombe for carrying the day. “Players from both teams performed better in the tournament but at the end of the day one team should be able to win the Tournament,” he echoed.  The win saw Phalombe Volleyball Team going away with K17, 000, a volleyball net and a volleyball ball. Commenting on the victory, Chrispine Mbukwa who plays for Phalombe Volleyball Team said it was like a dream come true since it is what they were expecting at the end of the day. He said: “We are looking forward to defend the silverware in the coming tournament even though it is not easy to do that.” Mulomba and Migowi went away with a volley ball net and a volleyball as a token of appreciation for participating in the tournament. The Phalombe Volleyball Tournament is an annual event and it only invites three teams to participate.
It is sponsored by the Social Welfare Office in Phalombe District.


Resolving ward boundary key to 2019 elections success - MEC

Mulanje, March 24, 2017: Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)has said settling of all ward boundary issues in the country will contribute to the success of the 2019 polls. Chairperson for MEC, Justice Jane Ansah made the remarks Fridays in Mulanje during a consultative meeting on ward demarcations with chiefs, councilors, members of parliament and electoral stakeholders from the district. She said MEC deliberately organized such meetings countrywide to reach out to every corner of the country as part of preparations for the elections. "Section 76 sub-section 2 of our constitution gives MEC powers to demarcate wards and constituencies and we noted that some councilors do not fully know their areas of work which was causing some wrangles between themselves thereby compromising developmental work as some areas were shunned hence coming up with the idea of these meetings to assess such issues,"  Ansah explained. The MEC chair said this time around, they are only dealing with ward boundaries but re-demarcation of both the wards and constituencies will be done in 2020 after the National Statistical Office conducts a national census to establish the country's total population. Mulanje Council Chairperson, Charles Kalata applauded MEC for organizing such a meeting saying the district has so many ward boundary issues that needed to be addressed so that people are served better in the district. He requested MEC to seriously look into the border issue between the district and Luchenza Municipality arguing that the latter is invading into the district which people especially chiefs are not happy with. "This has been a very good meeting as some of the issues that were affecting us have been resolved, we sincerely hope that MEC will also help us with the Luchenza municipality issue as it might turn sour if things are not controlled at this stage but all the same we are looking forward to successful 2019 polls," Kalata said. During the meeting, MEC also highlighted the need for people in the country to have national IDs as they are going to be used during the elections without which one is not going to be allowed to vote. MEC organized similar meetings in all districts across the country.


Malawi Immigration Department clears passport backlog

Blantyre, March 24, 2017: The Department of Immigration has cleared its passport backlog dating back to 2015; the Malawi News Agency (MANA) has been informed.  In an interview on Friday, the department’s Deputy Spokesperson Wellington Chiponde said the department is clearing the backlog because they now have enough resources. “What we normally used to do was we were issuing passports on demand. If a person pays for their passports they had to come and check if the passport is out and then we had to start processing from such an inquiry,” he said. Chiponde highlighted that because of the few and limited resources that the department had in the issuing of passports process, they only issued passports of people who had urgent need for them without considering who started applying. He said currently with the availability of resources, they are issuing all the cumulated passports that were not issued previously. In line with the current development, the department is urging all Malawians who have not yet claimed their passports to come to their offices in Blantyre and collect them.


MPs integral in achieving AU Agenda 2063, SDGs

Lilongwe, March 24, 2016: Members of Parliament have been reminded of their integral role in making sure that the ongoing national planning process and other government developmental activities takes on board policies and approaches that will help Malawi achieve the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). United Nations Resident Representative, Mia Seppo made the call when the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Thursday organized an orientation session for the Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances and Public Reforms on the AU Agenda 2063, Agenda 2030 and the SDGs. According to Seppo, for Malawi to make real progress on the SDGs, parliament must be fully engaged and take active interest in implementation of the SDGs, which she described as a reflection of aspirations of the people.  “I believe Members of Parliament have an absolutely critical role to play as they are the ones who scrutinize and monitor the implementation of laws and policies. Also, they scrutinize the budgets and its expenditures. And it is important that when they are doing that, they should look at all those issues from the lens that the SDGs provide,” she said. On budget scrutiny, Seppo said parliamentarians should ensure there is a budget taking into account both the national 2030 and continental 2063 agenda. “They should be able to see if the budget serves the poorest of the poor and if it transforms the country along the vision of the SDGs and also if it does take into account the lessons that the world has learned in terms of moving from the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to the SDGs. This could really make a big difference,” she said. Seppo said it remains to the Members of Parliament to articulate their roles and involvement in the SDGs. “All we are saying is that in other developed and developing countries like Germany, Zambia, Pakistan and Norway; there are already parliamentary committees, caucuses or groupings on SDGs. But we hope the session will influence their work in parliament and their conversation with the people they represent,” the Resident Representaive said. Acting Chief Director in the Department of Economic planning and Development, Peter Simbani concurred with Seppo on the parliaments’ role in terms of overseeing that governments’ plans are being implemented. Through the workshop, he hoped parliament will be providing the much needed checks and balances to make sure government is indeed implementing its commitments it has made through these two international agreements. He revealed that Malawi Government has offered itself for the UN to review what it is currently doing to implement the SDGs. “As you know there are 17 goals and 169 indicators and each country is expected to implement those goals or come up with programs that will lead to the attainment of those goals. “So Malawi as a country, we have written the UN telling them we are ready and we would want to be assessed in terms of our performance on the same. The first assessment will be done in 2018. And going forward until 2030, the UN should be able to assess us as to when it sees it fit,” Sambani said. Parliamentary chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances and Public Reforms, Harry Mkandawire said the workshop had shared ideas and constructed a roadmap as to how the country will achieve both targets. “This will also help us to see how we can reach out to our people in the villages to make sure they know about the governments programmes. And come June, we are going to make sure we scrutinize the national budget to see to it that issues of SDGs, AU Agenda 2063 and Agenda 2030 are incorporated,” he said.


